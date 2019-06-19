Static Notes Medium 100x70mm. Pack 6, assorted colours.

Stick completely flat to virtually any surface using static electricity, so no glue. Slide each note around - much faster organising compared with standard sticky notes. 100% recyclable polypropylene.

Myndflo Static Notes are great for tasks, notes and ideas, and are a great visual aid for your planning, creative or problem solving meetings and workshops. Designed to increase efficiency and effectiveness. Faster and more engaging.